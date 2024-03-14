Subscribers

Industry body launches salary guide to dispel notion that accountants are paid less than peers

Renald Yeo

Published Thu, Mar 14, 2024 · 7:42 pm
Fewer people are finding the accounting industry attractive, says Yvonne Chan, chairperson of Isca’s salary and career review taskforce.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Accounting

A NEW accountancy salary guide aims to promote wage transparency and dispel the myth that Singapore’s accountants are paid less than their peers.

Launched by the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca) on Thursday (Mar 14), the guide details typical remuneration figures for accountants at different stages of their careers.

It also lists various career paths open to those with an accounting background, and their associated salaries.

Timed to coincide with the yearly university application...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Singapore jobs

Wages

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Economy & Policy

Singapore’s job vacancies rise to 79,800, while re-entry rate of retrenched workers falls in Q4

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 14)

Japanese printing group Toppan to build Singapore factory for high-end semiconductor material

Young couples voice concerns over housing loan limits under new HDB protocols

Founders of daycare centre for kids with critical illnesses jointly named ST Singaporean of the Year 2023

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 13)

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article