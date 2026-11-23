The communications hardware vendor sees an opportunity as regional growth outpaces Western economies

Yealink’s Rachael Huang says the company chose Singapore as a business base in part because of the city-state’s positive reputation for data protection. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Tech manufacturing in South-east Asia is expected to drive strong double-digit growth for Chinese communications hardware provider Yealink, an executive has said.

That’s as the Shenzhen-listed company, which was founded in Xiamen in 2001, expanded its footprint in Singapore in mid-2026 to meet an anticipated ramp-up in customer demand.

“Till now, Yealink’s main revenue and business contributions are from the US and Europe,” Asia-Pacific sales director Rachael Huang told The Business Times, citing the company’s longstanding investments in these wealthy economies.

“But if you look into the growth rate, Asia – especially South-east Asia, India, and the Middle East – contributes the most rapid growth for the company.”

Yealink reported revenue of 3.35 billion yuan (US$502.3 million) in the first half of 2026, up 26.4 per cent year on year, with nearly four-fifths of turnover attributable to the European and American markets. Net profit was 1.52 billion yuan, an increase of 22.9 per cent.

Still, South-east Asia alone has seen annual top-line growth of more than 40 per cent in the past three years – more than double the overall growth rate for Yealink, Huang noted.

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The manufacturing sector is expected to be a significant driver of that growth.

She named the data centre, semiconductor and electronics industries in Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam as offering “high potential” for end-demand for Yealink.

At the same time, she sees “big opportunities” in the higher education sector in Singapore and Malaysia – in terms of both classroom hardware upgrades to support hybrid learning, as well as the possibility of recruiting fresh talent with artificial intelligence and other tech skills.

“We see very big potential in India,” Huang added, calling it “a very interesting market” for growth and projecting that it would be among the top 10 contributors in the next three years.

Yealink has made the strategic decision to invest more in India, although the team serving that market will remain based entirely in the Singapore office, she said.

The company first opened an office in Singapore in 2024, before moving to a larger space in the innovation and tech-focused one-north district two years later, although it declined to state its Singapore headcount or hiring targets.

It joins a recent spate of mainland Chinese enterprises from various sectors that have been setting up bases in the city-state.

“(The office) is not only focusing on the Singapore market… it’s a regional functionality,” said Huang, adding that it is also intended to serve as an international operations centre.

Given Singapore’s access to South-east Asian markets, the Republic “has the function and capability to help Yealink to coordinate the whole supply chain”, she noted.

That’s as she touted “very good control (over) the supply chain” – which includes plants in Vietnam and Mexico – and pointed to a strategy of manufacturing major hardware components such as cameras in-house, rather than sourcing them from third-party vendors.

Huang also told BT that Singapore was chosen as a business base for Yealink in part because it has “industry recognition (as being) very good on the data protection” – which can serve as a competitive advantage for the company’s cloud management services arm.

The plan is for Singapore to house Yealink’s cloud service operations, sales and other service teams, while manufacturing and research and development remain based in China, she said.

At the same time, she downplayed the prospect of business headwinds, by noting that the global industry has faced a rash of problems in recent years – whether the Covid-19 pandemic, US-led trade tensions and tariffs, or ongoing chipset-related price increases. “Next year is another challenge. The challenge never, never, never disappears.”

But she billed specialisation as Yealink’s selling point – such as the decision to eschew placing its headsets on the consumer market, and to instead prioritise enterprise clients.

“We are not a giant company like Microsoft,” Huang remarked. “As a mid-sized company, we want to have rapid growth, and we think we need to focus.”