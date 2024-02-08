Ex-CEO of Aon Singapore, ex-directors of Fullerton Healthcare charged with corruption

FORMER chief executive officer of Aon Singapore and later a director of corporate solutions agency of AIA Hong Kong Collin Chiew has been charged in court with corruption and money laundering offences.

Three former directors of Fullerton Healthcare Corporation (FHC) and Fullerton Healthcare Group (FHG) have been charged with allegedly giving gratification to Chiew and falsifying accounts, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

The three individuals are David Sin, former board chairman and president of FHC; Daniel Chan, former director of FHG, former director of Fullerton Health, and former president of Fullerton Health China; and Michael Tan, former director of FHG.

Chiew was earlier charged on Dec 7, 2023, with one count of corruptly obtaining gratification, CPIB added.

Chiew, as CEO of Aon Singapore, allegedly obtained gratification of S$348,000 from Chan or FHG from 2015 to 2018, over multiple occasions, as inducements to advance the business interests of FHG with Aon Singapore.

In 2019, as a director of AIA Hong Kong, Chiew allegedly obtained gratification of S$320,000 from Chan, over four occasions, as inducements to advance the business interests of FHG with AIA Hong Kong.

Chiew has also been charged with money laundering, by using criminal proceeds to purchase a landed property, punishable under Section 47 of the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.