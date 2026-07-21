Ng Khee Siong, managing director of Borneo Motors parent Inchcape Singapore, resigns

Inchcape has confirmed the departure and is searching for a replacement

Ng Khee Siong joined Inchcape in 2019; he was confirmed as managing director in November 2023. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT

[SINGAPORE] Ng Khee Siong, the managing director of Inchcape Singapore and Borneo Motors, has resigned. The company has begun a search for his replacement.

Inchcape did not provide further details on the resignation, which industry sources said was communicated internally on Tuesday (Jul 21).

The Business Times has reached out to Ng for comment.

A spokesperson for Inchcape said that Colin Christie, who leads strategy and transformation for Inchcape Apac, will serve as interim managing director of Borneo Motors.

London Stock Exchange-listed Inchcape is an automotive distribution giant present in more than 40 markets globally, representing more than 60 brands.

In Singapore, it is the dealer and distributor for Toyota and Lexus, through its subsidiary Borneo Motors, as well as Suzuki and Hino and BYD commercial vehicles.

A hospitality and tourism executive with experience at Dairy Farm Singapore and Far East Organization, Ng joined Inchcape in 2019 as after-sales director. He was named interim managing director in July 2023, after Jasmmine Wong vacated the position; he was confirmed as managing director in November that year.

Toyota and other legacy carmakers have lost ground to electric vehicle brands, especially those from China, with BYD now the top-selling car brand in Singapore, nudging Toyota from its once dominant position.