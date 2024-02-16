Singapore exports up 16.8% in January, lifted by jump in non-monetary gold shipments

SINGAPORE’S key exports jumped 16.8 per cent year on year in January, lifted by a surge in the shipment of non-monetary gold, data from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) showed on Friday (Feb 16).

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in January improved on the 1.5 per cent year-on-year dip in December. It also benefited from the low base a year ago, when there was a 25.1 per cent year-on-year slump during the Chinese New Year period in January.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, NODX grew 2.3 per cent in January to S$14.9 billion, from the 1.7 per cent contraction in the previous month.

While both electronic and non-electronic exports grew in January, the former rose by a paltry 0.7 per cent year on year – a turnaround from the 11.7 per cent contraction in December.

Non-electronic exports surged 21.2 per cent year on year, notably due to a whopping 198.7 per cent jump in non-monetary gold shipments, largely to China and Hong Kong. There was also a 41.1 per cent boost in specialised machinery exports.

NODX to Singapore’s top markets as a whole expanded in January, with China, Hong Kong and the United States contributing the most to the growth.

Exports to China more than doubled in January from the corresponding period the year before. December recorded 22.2 per cent year-on-year growth.

NODX to Hong Kong jumped 60.8 per cent year on year in January, extending the 36.1 per cent growth in the previous month.

On the other hand, exports to the eurozone shrank by 42.4 per cent year on year, undoing the 8.6 per cent growth in December.

Shipments to Taiwan, Japan and Thailand also continued to shrink in January.

Overall, total trade grew 14.1 per cent in January, compared with a 6.8 per cent decline in the preceding month.

On Thursday, EnterpriseSG just upgraded its full-year forecast for NODX, with “modest growth” projected in the year ahead and an expected recovery in electronics.