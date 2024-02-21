Logistics players can tap new sustainability playbook, microsite for help on going green

SINGAPORE’S logistics players who are keen to adopt green practices can now draw on step-by-step resources from a new sustainability playbook and microsite.

Launched on Wednesday (Feb 21) by the Singapore Logistics Association (SLA) and Enterprise Singapore, the new initiatives aim to help logistics companies – particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – build green capabilities.

The playbook, which is part of a series of sustainability playbooks under the Enterprise Sustainability Programme, includes a step-by-step guide for logistics players to embark on their sustainability strategies.

It lists relevant resources that companies can turn to for implementing and sustaining green efforts, such as toolkits, training courses, financing support, and sustainability standards.

Key areas of focus include greenhouse gas emissions and energy management; managing packaging waste; employee health, safety and engagement; and data security.

In parallel, a microsite – dubbed the Green Supply Chain Knowledge Hub – will supplement the playbook by listing actionable steps that companies can take to kick-start their green journeys.

Speaking at the launch event on Wednesday, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, who was guest-of-honour, noted that the new initiatives will help Singapore’s logistics companies “understand all of the emerging sustainability trends within the sector”.

In doing so, the sector can then develop strategies to take advantage of those trends, Tan said.

For instance, there is now some urgency for logistics companies who are part of a wider supply chain to adopt green practices and to decarbonise, said Patrick Wong, managing director of logistics company GoGoX.

“The urgency is because, if we want to play with the big boys, if we want to serve the big clients, then they are the ones who say, ‘Hey, you’ve got to get your act together,’” Wong told The Business Times.

For SMEs in particular, the playbook and microsite will help with addressing gaps in their understanding on how to approach sustainability, noted SLA chairman Dave Ng.

“A lot of SMEs know that they must go green, but not how to go green,” Ng told BT.

“So the key thing is to make sure that whatever is relevant to logistics (players), we try to distil and decode the key things that are useful for them.”

Wednesday’s launch is part of SLA’s wider Vision 2027 five-year roadmap, which was launched in October last year.