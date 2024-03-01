Repeated HIITs: Gyms that have exited the Singapore market

FROM big-box gyms to high intensity interval training (HIIT) boutique studios, Singapore’s fitness landscape has seen a significant shake-up of late.

Home-grown boutique fitness gym Ritual is the latest casualty. It abruptly shut all its four branches in Singapore on Thursday (Feb 29), with founder Brad Robinson attributing the chain’s closure to a lack of funding, alongside lower membership numbers and high rents.

The company Cheat Day, which owns and operates Ritual Gym, has been voluntarily placed under provisional liquidation.

Based on the latest financial results seen by The Business Times (BT), Cheat Day posted a net loss of S$1.4 million for its full year ended Sep 30, 2021. It had earlier posted four consecutive years of net losses between 2020 and 2017.

BT takes a look at other gyms that have called it a day over the past 20 months:

1. Pure Fitness and Pure Yoga at Suntec City