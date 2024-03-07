UFC Gym, the franchise of US-based Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), is among several boutique gyms in Singapore that closed down abruptly in recent months.

"To survive, Singapore’s gyms need to get fitter"

RITUAL Gym’s closure of its four branches in Singapore last week sent shockwaves through the fitness community.

The home-grown brand had been around since 2013, and was an established player in the high-intensity interval training (HIIT) space.

Yet, industry watchers should have seen it coming. The local fitness sector has been plagued by closures. Among them were boutique gyms Fenix Fitness, Haus Athletics, boOm and UFC Gym.

Other big brands are rationalising their operations. Big-box gym Pure closed its fitness and yoga branches in Suntec City. At least 13 F45 Training gyms have shut their doors in the Republic in the past 15 months, checks by The Business Times have found.

It is likely that...