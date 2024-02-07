Subscribers

From traditional buns to hipster bakes

Heritage bakery Swee Heng expands offerings to meet changing tastes

Benicia Tan

Published Wed, Feb 07, 2024 · 2:00 pm
Swee Heng's executive director, Eric Ng, sees a need to diversify into modern bakes such as the stuffed croissants sold at Crolo.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

FROM a family business making traditional bread buns, Swee Heng Bakery has become a multi-brand chain aiming to win over younger customers with trendy bakes. Since 2020, they have opened new ventures offering healthy sandwiches, stuffed croissants and bagels with an Asian twist.

Said executive director of Swee Heng, Eric Ng: “We create chances for ourselves to open more outlets by having different brands.”

Some mall landlords are not keen on leasing space to a traditional bakery, he added. “These croissant, bagel and sandwich shops allow us to say that we have something different to offer.”

Founded in 1989 by Ng Chai Huat and his wife Ong Chu Eng, the family business is now run by their...

