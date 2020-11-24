You are here

BT EXCLUSIVE: VIRUS OUTBREAK: LIFTING LOCAL TOURISM

Booking platforms' commission fees for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers prompt STB warning

Some booking platforms handling voucher redemption reportedly intended to charge from 8% to as much as 25%, drawing ire of tourism operators
Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM
UPDATED Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 10:03 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT
leilal@sph.com.sg @LeilaLaiBT@LeilaLaiBT

nz_stb_241127.jpg
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has said it will monitor the commission rates charged by the booking platforms handling the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers redemption and penalise errant platforms, following concerns from the industry over reportedly eye-watering fees proposed by some.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

