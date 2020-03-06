You are here

Home > SME

Covid-19: SBF, ASME selling thermometers at cost to businesses

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 5:09 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

BUSINESSES that have been unable to procure thermometers for workplace screenings can obtain up to two thermometers per company at cost from the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) for a limited time.

Amid the Covid-19 virus outbreak, SBF received feedback from businesses experiencing difficulties in securing thermometers for employee and visitor temperature screenings, it said in an e-mail sent out by the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME) on Friday afternoon.

SBF successfully sourced for a limited number of forehead sensor thermometers to help with the situation, and is collaborating with ASME to sell them at the cost price of S$50 each to companies that need them.

All orders must be submitted by March 9.

Companies that received the e-mail from ASME can place their orders to SBF via links in the e-mail. Those who do not have the e-mail can access the order form through the SBF e-portal.

SEE ALSO

Covid-19: SP Group directors, senior management to take pay cut

Non-SBF members will need to create an account to submit their orders.

Due to the limited supply, a maximum of two thermometers can be provided to each company, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once online payment is made, SBF will issue a printable collection slip, which companies would need to present at the SBF Centre at 160 Robinson Road to collect the thermometers.

Enquiries about the thermometer sales can be directed to participate@sbf.org.sg

SME

Over 300 mall tenants call for more rental rebates, fairer tenancy agreements

Money FM podcast: Helping SMEs through Covid-19

Some Singapore retailers to offer cash allowances to staff, loans to businesses amid virus outbreak

RF Fund Management eyes US$50m fund for fintech, proptech investments in Asia

SMEs to get digital access to overseas opportunities, more Industry Digital Plans

SMEs, trade groups to get more help to team up for industry growth

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 05:23 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 7.93...

Mar 6, 2020 05:19 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB Kay Hian adds SPH, PropNex to March alpha picks

UOB Kay Hian has added Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and PropNex to its alpha picks for the month of March. It also...

Mar 6, 2020 05:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Sias proposes Hyflux PnP town hall, S$1.5m in escrow for adviser fees

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore) or Sias has invited Hyflux to organise a town hall with retail...

Mar 6, 2020 04:38 PM
Energy & Commodities

Covid-19: SP Group directors, senior management to take pay cut

SP Group's board of directors will take a pay cut while its senior management will trim their bonuses this year in...

Mar 6, 2020 04:34 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks sink further at open

[LONDON] European stock markets sank further at the open on Friday in a fierce global sell-off as traders fretted...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.