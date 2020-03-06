Covid-19: SBF, ASME selling thermometers at cost to businesses

BUSINESSES that have been unable to procure thermometers for workplace screenings can obtain up to two thermometers per company at cost from the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) for a limited time.

Amid the Covid-19 virus outbreak, SBF received feedback from businesses experiencing difficulties in securing thermometers for employee and visitor temperature screenings, it said in an e-mail sent out by the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME) on Friday afternoon.

SBF successfully sourced for a limited number of forehead sensor thermometers to help with the situation, and is collaborating with ASME to sell them at the cost price of S$50 each to companies that need them.

All orders must be submitted by March 9.

Companies that received the e-mail from ASME can place their orders to SBF via links in the e-mail. Those who do not have the e-mail can access the order form through the SBF e-portal.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Non-SBF members will need to create an account to submit their orders.

Due to the limited supply, a maximum of two thermometers can be provided to each company, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once online payment is made, SBF will issue a printable collection slip, which companies would need to present at the SBF Centre at 160 Robinson Road to collect the thermometers.

Enquiries about the thermometer sales can be directed to participate@sbf.org.sg