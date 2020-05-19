You are here

Digitalisation drives growth, agility for logistics firms

It has yielded cost and efficiency savings and helped them stay nimble in crises like the Covid-19 outbreak.
Tue, May 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

Moovaz, a startup that provides cross-border relocation services, is tapping its wealth of customer data to provide more value-added services.

With digitalisation of its logistics operations, communications, transport management and invoicing systems, Masindo staff now plan and arrange jobs online, and drivers retrieve job instructions on their mobile devices.

COMPANIES in the logistics business manage some of the most hands-on jobs in Singapore's economy, as their staff stock warehouses and ply the road to deliver goods. But that has not stopped small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the sector from digitalising elements of their supply chain and...

