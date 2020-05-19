Digitalisation drives growth, agility for logistics firms

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
COMPANIES in the logistics business manage some of the most hands-on jobs in Singapore's economy, as their staff stock warehouses and ply the road to deliver goods. But that has not stopped small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the sector from digitalising elements of their supply chain and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes