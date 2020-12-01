Don't pay the ransom; take these five steps instead

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THEY say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and this is as true for your business as it is for your health. This thought seems to be on the mind of Interpol recently, as it warns us that ransomware attacks have spiked due to the global pandemic.
The world of work has changed...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes