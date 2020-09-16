You are here

Facebook Singapore to give S$4.75m in grants to small businesses hit by Covid-19

FACEBOOK Singapore has set aside about S$4.75 million which it will give as grants to local small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Each grant is worth S$5,500, comprising S$3,500 in cash and S$2,000 in optional ad credits.

To be eligible, the business must have between two and 50 employees, and been in business for more than one year. It must also have "experienced challenges due to the pandemic", the tech giant said on Wednesday, although it did not elaborate.

The business does not need to have a Facebook presence in order to apply.

"Small businesses are the heart of our communities and the backbone of our economy. They have also been some of the hardest hit by Covid-19, impacting lives and livelihoods for so many Singaporeans. It is more important than ever for us to move forward together through these challenging times," said Damian Kim, Facebook Singapore's country director.

Applications are open till Sept 22 at https://www.facebook.com/business/boost/grants

