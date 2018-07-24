You are here
Fishing beyond the Singapore seas
From its humble beginnings in Singapore, Barramundi Asia has expanded into Brunei and Australia and looks set to go even further.
Singapore
MOST Singaporeans may not be familiar with the barramundi, but it is a fish that is currently being farmed in waters here.
The city-state may not be well-known for its fishing industry, but the Kühlbarra brand and its parent company, Barramundi Asia, intends to change
