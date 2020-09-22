Harnessing the power of digital workers

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
As with most digital initiatives, implementing Robotic process automation (RPA) can stir up fears among employees of being replaced by automation. But when implemented correctly, it could be the solution to productivity challenges faced by companies. In Singapore, RPA has even played a key role...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes