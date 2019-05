Cedric Tang, PR and marketing director, and third generation business leader of Swee Kee Eating House and Ka Soh says traditional cooking methods, which are a lot more labour-intensive, create better tasting flavour profiles: "For us, the 'wok hei' (or the 'breath of the wok') in our food is something machines will not be able to replicate."

BT PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG