You are here

Home > SME
BT EXCLUSIVE

Huntington-Paprika merger a 'marriage of equals'

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

BT_20200915_LTMERGER15_4240952.jpg
The leadership team at the newly formed Distilleri comprises (from left) head of client solutions Xiao Junren, head of communications and partnership BlessAnn Luah, managing director Jin Ooi, senior advisor Lena Soh-Ng and head of creatives David Tan.
PHOTO: DISTILLERI

Singapore

SINGAPOREAN public relations (PR) firm Huntington Communications and creative agency Paprika Global have merged and rebranded, against the backdrop of an industry that's seen consolidation in recent years and is now being hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Both firms, which...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 15, 2020 07:17 AM
Garage

Uber fights to win back London licence in latest court battle

[LONDON] Taxi app Uber will battle in court on Tuesday to win back its licence to operate in London after the city's...

Sep 15, 2020 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

CEOs call for deep EU emission cuts by 2030

[PARIS] The heads of more than 150 global companies, including Apple and Google, have urged European leaders to set...

Sep 15, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

US puts block on Chinese products from Uighur 'forced labour'

[WASHINGTON] The US announced on Monday it would block a range of Chinese products made by "forced labour" in the...

Sep 15, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

French President Macron defends 5G technology

[PARIS] France will move forward with its planned deployment of 5G telecom networks despite detractors who would...

Sep 15, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

British MPs back Brexit bill despite EU anger

[LONDON] British lawmakers on Monday backed a new bill that would override parts of the Brexit treaty struck with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

How Temasek unlocked value at Sembcorp

Singapore's total employment falls by record 103,500 in Q2; retrenchments double

Broker's take: Maybank downgrades Asean banks to negative; DBS among top picks

Hot stock: Sembmarine down 2.5% on heavy selloff

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.