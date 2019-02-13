You are here

Knight Frank appoints Nicholas Keong as new head of residential marketing

Wed, Feb 13, 2019 - 7:26 PM
NICHOLAS Keong has been appointed Knight Frank Singapore's head of residential (international project marketing) with effect from March 1.

Mr Keong will be filling in the position that was left vacant when Linda Chern stepped down in June last year. He joins Knight Frank from Jones Lang Laselle, having spent the last six years in international project marketing, leading regional initiatives, strategising returns on overseas property portfolios and building investor ties. 

As head of residential at Knight Frank, Mr Keong is expected to grow the team and further expand the international project marketing business by building on the company’s foundation across markets such as Australia, United Kingdom, US, Japan, the Middle East and Europe. His responsibilities will also include business development, securing new overseas appointments and formulating strategies to market and sell overseas residential properties.

Knight Frank Singapore chairman and group managing director Danny Yeo said that Mr Keong will add strength to the team "especially as investors continue looking overseas for second homes, holiday homes or investment assets for the future".

