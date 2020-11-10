Logistics players brace for delivery surge this 11/11

Get our introductory offer at only
LOGISTICS companies are bracing for an unusually busy 11/11 shopping festival this year, as demand for e-commerce deliveries driven by online shopping during the Covid-19 pandemic continues to climb.
The event, also known as Singles' Day, has seen steady growth each year since it started...
