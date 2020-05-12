Low credit ratings most pervasive among hospitality, retail SMEs

Get our introductory offer at only
THE hospitality, retail, construction, communications and services sectors had the biggest proportions of Singapore small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with low credit standings going into 2020, which could limit their ability to weather the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is...
