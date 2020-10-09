MICE industry roadmap launched to guide resumption of business events

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) and events industry will have a clearer path to resuming business events safely and pivoting to hybrid events, with the launch of an industry roadmap by the Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes