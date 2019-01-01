Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: What is good leadership?

Coffee with Claressa: What is good leadership?

18:43 mins

Synopsis: Genium & Co was founded by a team of military personnel on the belief that each individual is able to achieve phenomenal success at work and in life. Coffee with Claressa focuses on the military training of its officer founders and why they believe their training and experience can translate into the making of good leaders in the corporate world.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

