Money FM podcast: Google launches SME Leadership Academy to help SME Businesses

Prime time: Google launches SME Leadership Academy to help SME Businesses

Synopsis: In line with the government’s efforts to empower every worker and enterprise to successfully move towards a digital economy, Google and United Overseas Bank (UOB) are launching a new SME Leadership Academy to grow the next wave of business leaders in Singapore. Supported by Enterprise Singapore, SkillsFuture Singapore and Digital Industry Singapore, the new training programme will benefit SME business leaders by teaching them how to leverage technology to improve work processes and scale their business online. Choo Kee Siong, Head of Industry Groups, Group Commercial Banking, UOB & Jerald Lee, Country Head, Google Customer Solutions – Singapore share more.

