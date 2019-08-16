You are here

Home > SME

Money FM podcast: Google launches SME Leadership Academy to help SME Businesses

Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

EDT_UOBGOOGLE.jpg
(From left to right) Bernard Lim, MONEY FM 89.3 Presenter, Choo Kee Siong, Head of Industry Groups, Group Commercial Banking, UOB, Howie Lim, MONEY FM 89.3 Presenter, Jerald Lee, Country Head, Google Customer Solutions Singapore.

Money FM podcast: Google launches SME Leadership Academy to help SME Businesses

Prime time: Google launches SME Leadership Academy to help SME Businesses

12:02 min

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: In line with the government’s efforts to empower every worker and enterprise to successfully move towards a digital economy, Google and United Overseas Bank (UOB) are launching a new SME Leadership Academy to grow the next wave of business leaders in Singapore. Supported by Enterprise Singapore, SkillsFuture Singapore and Digital Industry Singapore, the new training programme will benefit SME business leaders by teaching them how to leverage technology to improve work processes and scale their business online. Choo Kee Siong, Head of Industry Groups, Group Commercial Banking, UOB & Jerald Lee, Country Head, Google Customer Solutions – Singapore share more.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

SME

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in homegrown gaming chair brand Secretlab

Putting the 'green' in built environment

AI-powered maths practice platform makes learning fun

Money FM podcast: How a Singaporean defied all odds to set up a high-end jewellery store

Editor's Choice

BP_STI_160819_1.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks hurtling towards year's lows with August mauling

BP_Ernie Koh_160819_2.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

BP_SGX_160819_7.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

YZJ dives a further 17% after trading resumes

Must Read

singapore.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore government bonds benefitting in low-yield world: DBS

Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

187-year-old Jardine has had rough 2019. It may get worse

BP_HSBC_160819_76.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investors worrying about Hong Kong banks as protests roll on

BP_Li Ka-shing_160819_67.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Life & Culture

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing urges love, not violence, in first protest comments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly