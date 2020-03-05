You are here

Home > SME

Money FM podcast: Helping SMEs through Covid-19

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

EDT_janice.jpg
Pic Source: Janice Koh's LinkedIn

Prime Time: Helping SMEs through Covid-19

10:42 min

Synopsis: To help small and medium businesses in Singapore cope with the current Covid-19 environment, ARA Asset Management, Straits Trading Company, and JL Family Office recently announced the launch of a SME Help Fund. To find out more we are joined by Janice Koh, chief commercial officer of MIN-terest, the crowdfunding platform that administers the SME Help Fund.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MONEY FM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Why aquaculture matters

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

SME

Some Singapore retailers to offer cash allowances to staff, loans to businesses amid virus outbreak

RF Fund Management eyes US$50m fund for fintech, proptech investments in Asia

SMEs to get digital access to overseas opportunities, more Industry Digital Plans

SMEs, trade groups to get more help to team up for industry growth

Money FM podcast: How can the SBF-YBLN HOPE Fund help SMEs?

Capitalising on diversity of thought in a collaborative space

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 12:20 AM
Life & Culture

Croatian designer launches 'cheerful' virus mask line

[ZAGREB] Inspired by the global scare over the novel coronavirus, a Croatian fashion designer has launched his own "...

Mar 5, 2020 12:06 AM
Transport

Uber loses French case, driver declared employee

[PARIS] France's top civil court dealt ride-hailing giant Uber a setback on Wednesday with a ruling that it had...

Mar 4, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

IMF chief says virus spread will hold 2020 global growth below last year

[WASHINGTON] The continued spread of the coronavirus will push 2020 global growth below last year's levels,...

Mar 4, 2020 11:36 PM
Government & Economy

Bloomberg drops out, backs Biden in Democratic presidential race

[NEW YORK] Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday and said...

Mar 4, 2020 11:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy fires legal salvo at 7 former directors and officers

MAGNUS Energy Group has filed a lawsuit against seven former directors and officers, it said in a statement to the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.