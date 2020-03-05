You are here
Money FM podcast: Helping SMEs through Covid-19
Prime Time: Helping SMEs through Covid-19
10:42 min
Synopsis: To help small and medium businesses in Singapore cope with the current Covid-19 environment, ARA Asset Management, Straits Trading Company, and JL Family Office recently announced the launch of a SME Help Fund. To find out more we are joined by Janice Koh, chief commercial officer of MIN-terest, the crowdfunding platform that administers the SME Help Fund.
Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MONEY FM 89.3
