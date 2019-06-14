You are here

Home > SME

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Delving into SMEs and data storage

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WD_PratyushKhare.jpg

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Data modernisation: delving into SMEs and data storage

Mind Your Business - Data modernisation: delving into SMEs and data storage

10:35 min

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: According to a recent survey, in the UK, SMEs are facing difficulties in effectively storing and managing their data with one-fifth of SMEs depending on USB drives to store data while only 35 per cent of them were centralising company data using on-site servers.

What about SMEs in Asia and Singapore? Is the "trusty thumb drive" still king? To help us out is Pratyush Khare, CTO for Hitachi Vantara APAC.

Produced by: Howie Lim of The Workday on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

SME

Deskera, Funding Societies team up to offer digital financing solutions for SMEs

Some innovation strategies for Singapore SMEs

Shooting beyond wedding photos

Raising SME productivity: when push comes to shove

Synagie partners WeChat vendor to help SMEs tap China's social e-commerce market

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

Must Read

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JLSYMP14_3808562.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Message platform Symphony offers autotunes for OTC trades

BP_labour_140619_5.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments up in first quarter, led by manufacturing: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening