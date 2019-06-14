Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Delving into SMEs and data storage

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Data modernisation: delving into SMEs and data storage

Mind Your Business - Data modernisation: delving into SMEs and data storage

Synopsis: According to a recent survey, in the UK, SMEs are facing difficulties in effectively storing and managing their data with one-fifth of SMEs depending on USB drives to store data while only 35 per cent of them were centralising company data using on-site servers.

What about SMEs in Asia and Singapore? Is the "trusty thumb drive" still king? To help us out is Pratyush Khare, CTO for Hitachi Vantara APAC.

