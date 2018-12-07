Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: People analytics to reduce employee turnover rates

You are here
Mind Your Business: People analytics to reduce employee turnover rates
14:12 mins
Synopsis: What is the role technology can play in helping companies optimise their most expensive asset – people? And has the HR space been slow to adopt tech? Also how can people analytics help to reduce employee turnover rates? We find out from Dorothy Yiu, COO and co-founder of EngageRocket.
Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt