Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: People analytics to reduce employee turnover rates

Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Mind Your Business: People analytics to reduce employee turnover rates

Mind Your Business: People analytics to reduce employee turnover rates

Synopsis: What is the role technology can play in helping companies optimise their most expensive asset – people? And has the HR space been slow to adopt tech? Also how can people analytics help to reduce employee turnover rates? We find out from Dorothy Yiu, COO and co-founder of EngageRocket.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

