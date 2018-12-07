Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: People analytics to reduce employee turnover rates

Mind Your Business: People analytics to reduce employee turnover rates

Synopsis: What is the role technology can play in helping companies optimise their most expensive asset – people? And has the HR space been slow to adopt tech? Also how can people analytics help to reduce employee turnover rates? We find out from Dorothy Yiu, COO and co-founder of EngageRocket.

