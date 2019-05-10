Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Why hackers are targeting SMEs

Mind Your Business - Why hackers are targeting SMEs

14:04 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Why and how are cyber attackers eyeing SMEs in Singapore and the region? And according to Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), cyber incidents are a major cause of concern for Singaporean businesses – with 42 per cent of 200 Singapore respondents citing this as the top risk. Michael Sentonas is VP of technology strategy at CrowdStrike and talks us through origination, execution, new threats and targets.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt