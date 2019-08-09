Money FM podcast: More Singapore SMEs are able to access financing in 2018

Prime time: More Singapore SMEs are able to access financing in 2018

08:06 min

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: In the latest SME financing research conducted by Linkflow Capital, more SMEs in 2018 experienced improved access to financing. According to Linkflow Capital, up to 34% of SMEs gained access to financing in 2018, a marked improvement from 2017's survey data which suggested that only 19% of SMEs were qualified for business financing. Research data and statistics are derived from Linkflow Capital's SME loan comparison portal launched in 2017. For this latest survey, data was generated from over 2770 users for the period January to December 2018. To tell us more is Ben Teo from Linkflow Capital.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt