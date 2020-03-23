You are here

Home > SME

Money FM podcast: Singapore SME retailers come together to help one another

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

MDT_logan.jpg

The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank, and Finance Presenter Ryan Huang

11:53 min

Synopsis: Despite the drop in business, some local retailers are coming together to provide support and some relief to their workers during this COVID-19 outbreak. Logan Wong, founder, Pure Senses shares more about the COVID-19 Pledge, cash allowance and how other SMEs can sign up to be part of this initiative.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

US says website offered phony coronavirus vaccines

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

SME

New distancing rules could be last straw for some businesses

Tour agencies hit hard by travel bans

SBF, V3 Fintech launch digital academy for SMEs

FoodXervices boss overcomes challenges to drive firm's expansion

How the hotel industry in Asia can endure the pandemic

HSBC rolls out new green loan

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 23, 2020 05:53 AM
Technology

US says website offered phony coronavirus vaccines

[WASHINGTON] The US Justice Department on Sunday said it cracked down on a website that was fraudulently offering to...

Mar 22, 2020 08:50 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 23 new cases in Singapore including 18 imported; 4 recovered

[SINGAPORE] Twenty-three new coronavirus cases were announced on Sunday night (March 22) by the Ministry of Health (...

Mar 22, 2020 08:25 PM
Banking & Finance

Thailand announces market steps to ease coronavirus impact

[BANGKOK] Thailand introduced measures on Sunday to ensure sufficient liquidity in the bond market amid the spread...

Mar 22, 2020 08:18 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia deploys army as coronavirus curbs spread across Southeast Asia

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia deployed the army on Sunday to enforce a two-week curb on travel on a country that has...

Mar 22, 2020 06:14 PM
Life & Culture

Tokyo organisers quietly plan for potential Olympic delay, sources say

[TOKYO] Tokyo 2020 organisers have started drafting possible alternatives to holding the Olympics this summer, two...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.