Money FM podcast: Singapore's young businesses under 10: Aquaculture Centre of Excellence (ACE)

Fri, Oct 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

From left: Gabriel de Rozario, Senior Aquaculture Technician at Aquaculture Centre of Excellence & Leow Ban Tat,CEO of the Aquaculture Centre of Excellence

Prime Time: Singapore's young businesses under 10: Aquaculture Centre of Excellence (ACE)

08:55 min

Synopsis: No annual award better honours the bold ambition of Singapore’s young businesses under ten years old than the Emerging Enterprise Award, jointly organised by Singapore Press Holdings' financial daily, The Business Times, and Asia’s Best SME Bank - OCBC Bank. 2019 marks twelve years of the award’s celebration of business innovation, resilience and excellence in SMEs - the bedrock of the Singapore economy. Since 2008, the award has been empowering startups and young enterprises with both recognition and resources to take flight and achieve stellar growth. Leow Ban Tat is CEO of the Aquaculture Centre of Excellence (ACE), and Gabriel de Rozario is Senior Aquaculture Technician at ACE, a Singaporean aquaculture company combining precision aquaculture engineering to provide fresh, tasty, safe and hygienic food fish to the masses.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

