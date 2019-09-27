You are here

Money FM podcast: Singapore's young businesses under 10: CrowdFarmX

Fri, Sep 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Synopsis: No annual award better honours the bold ambition of Singapore’s young businesses under ten years old than the Emerging Enterprise Award, jointly organised by Singapore Press Holdings' financial daily, The Business Times, and Asia’s Best SME Bank - OCBC Bank. 2019 marks twelve years of the award’s celebration of business innovation, resilience and excellence in SMEs - the bedrock of the Singapore economy. Since 2008, the award has been empowering startups and young enterprises with both recognition and resources to take flight and achieve stellar growth. CrowdFarmX is the world's first cooperative farming platform using blockchain. It connects farmers directly to the global market and equips them with technology know-how to deliver higher quantity and quality yields. Daniel Wong is co-founder and head of tech there.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

