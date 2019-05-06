You are here

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Banyan Tree’s 25th anniversary

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

The Hot Seat: Banyan Tree’s 25th anniversary

20:25 mins

Synopsis: This year marks the 25th anniversary of home-grown industry player Banyan Tree.

Claire Chiang, senior vice-president of Banyan Tree Holdings, shares how the business is doing and what can be expected from the company’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

