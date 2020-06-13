More cooks in kitchen turn up heat in food delivery business

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SOME online food ordering system providers in Singapore are seeing a surge in demand as F&B operators seek alternatives to the high commission fees charged by dominant food delivery players GrabFood, foodpanda and Deliveroo.
Since April, about 500 new restaurants have...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes