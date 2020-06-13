You are here

More cooks in kitchen turn up heat in food delivery business

Some eateries signing up with online food ordering system providers to beat high commission rates by dominant players
Sat, Jun 13, 2020
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

Since April, about 500 new restaurants have signed up with Oddle - up from the average of 40 to 50 merchants per month it would have gotten pre-Covid-19.
SOME online food ordering system providers in Singapore are seeing a surge in demand as F&B operators seek alternatives to the high commission fees charged by dominant food delivery players GrabFood, foodpanda and Deliveroo.

Since April, about 500 new restaurants have...

