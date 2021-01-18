You are here

Home > SME
SUBSCRIBERS
BT EXCLUSIVE

Not-so-festive season for food manufacturers with supply crunch, missed opportunities, higher costs

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 5:50 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

BT_20210118_LTSUPPLY_44105151.jpg
Phoon Huat operates a warehouse of over 200,000 sq ft with seven different temperate zones to control product quality. Products with short shelf lives need to sell fast enough so that the company can import commercially feasible volumes, says CEO Shuichi Sato.
PHOTO: PHOON HUAT

Singapore

ONGOING supply chain issues and unpredictable demand due to the coronavirus pandemic are making it hard for food manufacturers and suppliers in Singapore to do their usual roaring business during the peak festive seasons.

For some, the supply chain issues resulted in...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 17, 2021 04:54 PM
Real Estate

Normanton Park sells nearly a third of 1,862 units on first day at S$1,750 psf

ABOUT a third of the residential units offered at Normanton Park were sold at an average price of S$1,750 per square...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Normanton Park sells nearly a third of 1,862 units on first day at S$1,750 psf

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

US CDC warns new virus variant could fuel huge spikes in Covid cases

Trump to leave town early Wednesday before Biden inauguration

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for