Nurture Education Group grows its preschool family

The group is on the lookout for more opportunities and to have a voice in the early childhood sector.
Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

Chief executive and founder Julie Koh: "The vision of becoming one of the biggest, or the biggest private operator, is something that we've wanted."
PHOTO: NURTURE EDUCATION GROUP

WITH its acquisition of G8 Education Singapore last October, Nurture Education Group is achieving its goal of becoming one of Singapore's largest private preschool operators, with a total of 54 centres under its wing.

However, the group is still on the lookout for more opportunities that...

