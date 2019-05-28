You are here

PODCAST: The Emerging Enterprise Award 2019

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 11:50 AM

9:52 min

Synopsis: No annual award better honours the bold ambition of Singapore’s young businesses under 10 years old than the Emerging Enterprise Award. 2019 marks 12 years of the award’s celebration of business innovation, resilience and excellence in SMEs - the bedrock of the Singapore economy.

Since 2008, the award has been empowering startups and young enterprises with both recognition and resources to take flight and achieve stellar growth. To tell us more is Christie Chu, head, emerging business and commercial bank cash, OCBC, one of the organisers of the award.

Produced by: Howie Lim of The Workday on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

 

