The future of food after Covid-19
Hands up if you placed your first-ever food delivery order during the Circuit Breaker period earlier this year. The habits developed by consumers throughout Covid-19 are unlikely to fade away and delivery is set to become the new normal. That will also translate into new opportunities for platforms, consumers, restaurants and riders alike, says Deliveroo Singapore's general manager Sarah Tan.
