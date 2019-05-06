You are here

Home > SME

The Holmes Report names Singapore PR firm Redhill third-fastest growing agency globally

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 4:22 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE-HEADQUARTERED public relations (PR) and communications firm, Redhill, has been named the third-fastest growing agency in the world, according to The Holmes Report’s Global PR Agency Rankings 2019.

The SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) has also been hailed as the fastest-growing PR agency in the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.  

Established in 2014, Redhill has grown from two co-founders, to over 70 employees across 12 countries, with 17 offices. The two founders are Jacob Puthenparambil and Surekha Yadav. 

Said Mr Puthenparambil: "When we started five years ago, we knew we couldn't and wouldn't set our sights on being a Singapore only agency, or a boutique regional agency. We had to be a global agency with strong Asian roots.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"To put it simply, we want to be the DBS or Singapore Airlines of the comms industry. A Singaporean global brand."

In a press statement on Monday, Redhill noted that a key driver for growth has been the agency's early client base consisting of venture capital funds and startups.

"As Singaporean startups grew and set up base outside the region, the agency helped them break into new markets, and by doing so has grown with its clients," the company said. 

According to Redhill, growth has been organic and improved 100 per cent year on year, driven by increased revenue and profits. 

It added that the company has not received outside investment or funding.

Outside South-east Asia, Redhill also has operations in Berlin, Tokyo and Washington among others, and over seven offices in India.

The agency is now looking to expand further in Japan, India, the US and Australia.

SME

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Banyan Tree’s 25th anniversary

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Data analytics is the game changer for SMEs

'Sometimes, the key to innovation may lie outside the company or country'

Taking on the world

Taking the leap

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Garage

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BT_20190506_MRISETAN_3772952.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?
3 Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore
4 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
5 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgx_0605.jpg
May 6, 2019
Stocks

Singapore shares tumble amid Asian rout after Trump threatens China tariff hikes; STI down 3.4% at reopen

UOB Utility Marketplace.jpg
May 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB launches online utility marketplace

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing

BP_DBS_060519_40.jpg
May 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore may allow virtual banks after Hong Kong move, DBS says

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening