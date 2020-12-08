You are here

Three bars and pubs to reopen under nightlife pilot

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 6:30 PM
UPDATED Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 7:51 PM
AFTER months of closure amid the pandemic, three bars and pubs will get to resume business for two months starting Tuesday night, under a trial by the government.

The trio - Bell Bar, Bar Kiharu and Skinny's Lounge - were picked by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), out of six nominations by the Singapore Nightlife Business Association and Singapore River One. This is fewer than the up to 10 bars and pubs that the authorities had expected to start the pilot with.

Even so, in response to The Business Times’ (BT) queries, MTI said that “the sizing is sufficient to meet the objectives of the pilot, which will allow us to determine if they can be scaled up subsequently”.

MTI and MHA said on Tuesday that the three watering holes were selected after "a careful review" of the nominations, including assessments of the operators' readiness and capabilities to comply with the prescribed safe-management measures (SMMs).

The agencies previously told The Business Times that they will consider the establishments' proposals to implement the prescribed SMMs, and their profile or type of business to "ensure diversity" among the establishments participating in the pilot. They had also said that they may consider establishments with "economic or social significance and which are strongly supported by other government agencies", such as the Singapore Tourism Board.

These trials to restart the nightlife industry safely were first announced in October. The pilots for karaoke outlets and nightclubs are expected to start in January. MTI and MHA said that "more details will be shared when ready".

During the pilot, enforcement agencies will monitor the compliance by these outlets and their customers with the SMMs. In the event of breaches, enforcement actions will be taken under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, and the participating operator may be removed from the pilot.

The operator may also be liable for a fine of up to S$10,000 or imprisonment for a term of up to six months, or both.

The owners of Bell Bar and Bar Kiharu were more concerned about the potential lack of crowds. “Most of my customers visit Singapore on business trips. Out of a random pool of 100 customers, I would say at least 80 do not live here,” said Bell Bar’s owner Mabel, who wished to be known only by her first name.

As the establishments cannot serve or sell alcohol past 10.30pm, their operating hours are shortened. “My bar used to open till 3am. Slicing my operation hours in half is quite a killer,” added Ms Mabel, who has been relying on her savings and earnings from another job to keep the bar afloat.

Still, Junko Mizouchi, owner of Bar Kiharu, which will reopen on Wednesday, said: “I’m able to reopen and that is more important.”

