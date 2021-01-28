Tribal Worldwide launches programme for design SMEs as part of SkillsFuture initiative

DIGITAL agency Tribal Worldwide has launched a transformational skills development programme to lead its peers to build the skills and capabilities of their workforce. In doing so, it is pioneering the SkillsFuture Queen Bee initiative in the design sector.

Tribal Worldwide has been appointed to help local design small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) satisfy the rising demand for quality experience design and innovation. The initiative is in partnership with DesignSingapore Council (Dsg) and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG).

Over the next 12 months, the subsidiary of DDB Group Singapore plans to support at least 30 SMEs in identifying capability gaps, co-designing training plans and tapping into government funding solutions for skills training, for long-term sustainability.

SMEs will have their current capabilities and future necessary capabilities assessed, be guided through a curated skills development framework and receive access to government and private funds.

Design talent and leaders will also be trained in trans-disciplinary skill sets across the specialist disciplines and talent attraction, retention and management respectfully, to equip them to provide holistic experience design solutions.

Tribal Worldwide endeavours to create a learning ecosystem that stimulates "a culture of collectivism", with companies forming a knowledge and support network.

The company possesses skills and services focused on the experience economy, said Jeff Cheong, deputy CEO of DDB Group Singapore, citing the solutions it provides to clients through its Total Experience and Equator programmes.

"We are ready to share our experience and expertise with our peers in the industry, and grow a stronger ecosystem, to take on the opportunities and challenges ahead together," he said.

Executive director of Dsg Mark Wee and chief executive of SSG Ong Tze-Ch'in praised Tribal Worldwide for stepping forward to share its expertise.

"We will continue to bring more partners onboard the SkillsFuture Queen Bee programme to further build up our SMEs' business capabilities and sharpen their competitive edge," added Mr Ong.

Five companies have joined the programme in its initial recruitment phase.