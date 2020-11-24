Virtual events pose monetisation challenge for MICE industry

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WITH virtual and hybrid events serving as the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) industry's only lifeline in the Covid-19 crisis, companies are grappling with the challenge of turning a profit from these event formats for longer-term survival.
Although the shift...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes