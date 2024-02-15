Transforming waste management and redefining the gig economy in a fast-changing world

INDUSTRIAL waste, when poorly managed, is a major cause of environmental pollution. Accidental spills sometimes go undetected, and the consequences may not be discovered until very much later when people start falling sick due to contamination of the soil, water, or air.

It is a global problem, which Singapore start-up Aprisium aims to address by helping companies and governments respond quickly at the first sign of trouble. The deep tech company provides onsite monitoring devices that can analyse waste discharge from factories within minutes and automatically transmit the findings to customers.

Detecting such leaks typically took days, since samples needed to be collected and sent to labs that may be located far away.

Aprisium’s patented technology allows it to detect a wide range of heavy metals and chemicals, and its devices will soon be used to identify nanoplastics as well. Nanoplastics, which are too small to be seen by the naked eye, are very difficult to detect and can cause great harm when they get into the bloodstream and embed themselves in different organs.

Meanwhile, Malaysia-based TROOPERS has played a transformative role in improving benefits for gig workers and addressing their lack of career prospects.

Besides matching thousands of people with temporary or part-time jobs each week through its app, the company also provides gig workers with training, insurance and other forms of support that are usually available only to full-time employees.

Employers benefit from TROOPERS as well since the company’s certification and rating systems allow them to screen potential employees more effectively. The firm recently opened an office in Singapore, and it is looking to expand in Vietnam and Thailand as well.

TROOPERS is one of three winners of the Emerging Enterprise Award, an annual honour co-presented by OCBC and The Business Times, while Aprisium won one of the two Most Promising Sustainability Startup awards that were handed out at the same event.