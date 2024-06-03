Fashion firm Shein to file £50 billion London IPO prospectus, Sky reports
ONLINE fashion firm Shein is preparing to file a prospectus with Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority for approval ahead of a potential London float which could value it around £50 billion (S$86 billion), Sky News reported on Sunday (Jun 2).
The confidential filing could take place as soon as the coming week, the report added, citing sources.
Chinese-founded Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Shein, valued at US$66 billion in a fundraising last year, started engaging with the London-based teams of its financial and legal advisors to explore a listing on the London Stock Exchange early this year, sources said in May.
The fast-fashion company stepped up preparations for its London listing after its attempt to float itself in New York faced regulatory hurdles and pushback from US lawmakers.
However, senior British lawmakers are also questioning Shein’s suitability for a London listing and calling for greater scrutiny of the business. Shein, in response, has said it is strengthening governance and compliance. REUTERS
