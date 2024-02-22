Grab crosses into the black for Q4 2023 with a profit of US$11 million

NASDAQ-LISTED Grab is reporting its first profitable quarter since business combination, with a profit of US$11 million.

Revenue for the quarter grew 30 per cent to US$653 million from US$502 million a year prior. This exceeded analysts’ consensus of US$638.6 million for the quarter.

Revenue growth was attributed to improved performance across all business segments as well as reductions in incentives. Incentives for the fourth quarter of 2023 were cut to 7.3 per cent of gross merchandise value (GMV), from 8.2 per cent of GMV in Q4 2022.

Group adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q4 2023 was US$35 million, a reversal from a negative group adjusted Ebitda of US$111 million in Q4 2022. The quarter’s group adjusted Ebitda is also higher than Q3 2023’s Ebitda of US$29 million.

Profit was driven by improvements to group adjusted Ebitda, fair-value changes in investments, and lowered share-based compensation expenses. A reversal of an accounting accrual being no longer required also aided the group in turning profitable.

Share-based compensation expenses for Q4 2023 fell to US$66 million, from US$90 million in Q4 2022.

Losses for FY2023 narrowed to US$485 million, down 72 per cent from US$1.7 billion a year prior. Revenue for the year rose 65 per cent to US$2.4 billion, up from US$1.4 billion in FY2022. Revenue for FY2023 exceeded analysts’ consensus of US$2.3 billion.

Grab is forecasting revenue for FY2024 to range between US$2.7 billion and US$2.75 billion, with an adjusted Ebitda of between US$180 million and US$200 million.

Chief executive officer Anthony Tan said: “We will continue to execute towards sustainable and profitable growth in 2024, as we deepen engagement with our users through affordable and high-value offerings, grow our financial services business, while continuing to outserve our driver and merchant-partners.”