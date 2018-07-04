You are here
Amazon sales event Prime Day debuts in Singapore on July 16
Shoppers here have from midday July 16 to midnight July 17 to pick up bargains across product categories
Singapore
THE e-commerce war in Singapore was supercharged on Tuesday with news that Amazon will launch its largest sales event, Prime Day, in the Republic for the first time.
Prime Day, a highly-anticipated shopping event, the timing of which Amazon
