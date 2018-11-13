You are here

SINGAPORE FINTECH FESTIVAL 2018

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

Competition is now between teams of unicorn and incumbent; Go-Jek is in bed with DBS, Grab with UOB and Razer with NETS
Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

The e-payment fight has taken on a new complexion. Facing each other on the frontlines are no longer single warriors - be it a Super App, fintech startup or financial incumbent - but newly-formed teams of unicorn and incumbent.
Singapore

THE e-payment fight has taken on a new complexion. Facing each other on the frontlines are no longer single warriors - be it a Super App, fintech startup or financial incumbent - but newly-formed teams of unicorn and incumbent.

On Monday, three such partnerships were

