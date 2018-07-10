Enterprise Singapore partners German Accelerator to help startups grow

ENTERPRISE Singapore is working with a German government-backed startup accelerator to help startups from both countries expand out of their home markets.

German Accelerator, a programme funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, has partnered Enterprise Singapore to set up two “landing pads” for Singapore startups in Germany, in Munich and later Berlin.

This will bridge the two countries' startup ecosystems and drive more collaborations between Singapore and German companies, Enterprise Singapore said on Tuesday.

German Accelerator marked its entry into Singapore in February when it opened its German Accelerator Southeast Asia office at Blk 75, Ayer Rajah Crescent. The five-month growth acceleration programme unveiled its second batch of four startups on Tuesday. These startups are in the business of regtech, publishing, software tools and last-mile logistics intelligence and fulfillment.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Peter Ong, chairman of Enterprise Singapore, who attended the official opening of German Accelerator’s first Asia office on Tuesday, noted that talent is critical for success, particularly for startups.

As such, Enterprise Singapore will prioritise the assessment of EntrePass business visas for promising startup talent who are incubated by appointed “EntrePass partners” in the startup accelerator and incubator space. Over 100 global startup incubators and accelerators are anchored in Singapore.

“We want to remain open and help more global startup talent explore Singapore’s startup ecosystem,” Mr Ong said, adding that more details will be shared in August.

Next month, German Accelerator and Enterprise Singapore will start running an advisory programme here for Singapore startups to scope out possible partnerships with Germany’s medium-sized companies.

Selected startups will take part in a second phase at the “landing pads” in Germany where they can network with local mentors, investors and companies.

“This programme is expected to benefit up to 60 startups over two years,” Mr Ong said.