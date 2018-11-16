You are here

Home > Startups
STARTUPS

Govt policies, talent pipelines key to success: poll

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

ak_sgskyline_1411.jpg
Government policies and talent pipelines are key to startup success beyond the US and China, according to a latest PwC survey of more than 1,100 chief executive officers (CEOs) and industry leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec).
BT PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Singapore

GOVERNMENT policies and talent pipelines are key to startup success beyond the US and China, according to a latest PwC survey of more than 1,100 chief executive officers (CEOs) and industry leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec).

PwC's 2018 Apec CEO

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
3 DBS makes senior management changes
4 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
5 SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

Mak Yuen Teen.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX: No basis to suspend voluntary delistings amid consultation

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_UWASEAN16_3619298.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

PM Lee confident RCEP deal can be inked in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening