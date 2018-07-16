You are here

Home > Startups
HEALTHTECH STARTUPS

Innovative local healthcare firms face scaling up challenges

Obstacles to growth include getting crucial but sensitive data and information, and cash flow management
Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM
tanyme@sph.com.sg

BP_iHiS_160718_4.jpg
"We are talking about a space where the business industries are growing very rapidly and smoothly," says Bruce Liang, CEO of Integrated Health Information Systems Pte Ltd (IHiS), the healthtech arm of the Ministry of Health. "It is very dynamic, very uncertain, very fast-paced, just a very hot environment."
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Singapore

TELE-REHABILATION services. An online platform for doctors to exchange information and participate in continued medical education. A camera attachment to your mobile phone that allows for assessment of chronic wounds. MRI/CT technology to study the biological information of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_YOTOPLINE_3501271.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Most Read

1 Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market
2 Oxley executives in buying spree: CEO takes 11m shares at S$3.9m
3 Chinese hotel bumps up rates for Americans by 25 per cent amid trade war-Global Times
4 Singapore flash Q2 GDP growth misses forecasts at 3.8% but economists stick to full-year estimates
5 Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_ETCARE16_3501308.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Startups

KroniKare cuts wound diagnosis to mere seconds

BT_20180716_ETDOC163KO0_3501354.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Startups

Second opinion? How about a resource with many opinions?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening